MOVES-Elliott hires Isaac Kim from Golden Gate-sources

Oct 20 Elliott Management Corp has hired Isaac
Kim, previously a principal at private equity firm Golden Gate
Capital, as the hedge fund management firm expands its
capability to lead leveraged buyouts of technology companies,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The hire shows how Elliott has been diversifying beyond its
activist investor role and is now participating more in taking
companies private.
Last month, it sought a private equity partner to acquire
CDK Global Inc, a Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based
provider of software to car dealers with a $7.8 billion market
value, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Kim will be based in San Francisco and report to Elliott
senior portfolio manager Jesse Cohn, who heads its U.S. equity
activism practice, the people said.
Golden Gate Capital has worked on deals with Elliott before,
including the $6.9 billion acquisition of business software
maker BMC Software Inc in 2013. Founded in 1977, Elliott has
more than $27 billion of assets under management.
Elliott declined to comment. Kim could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Michael
Flaherty in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)