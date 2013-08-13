UPDATE 1-Larry vs Larry: Oracle's Ellison says Google's Page acted 'evil'

By Jim Finkle and Jennifer Saba
Aug 13 Google's informal motto is "don't be
evil," but outspoken Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison
has accused the Internet company's CEO, Larry Page, of acting
"absolutely evil."
Ellison, the CEO and co-founder of software giant Oracle
Corp, has long been famous for his zingers against
business foes.
He targeted Page as the two companies square off in a U.S.
appeals court over a bitter lawsuit involving Google's
Android operating system.
"We just think they took our stuff, and that was wrong,"
Ellison said in an interview with Charlie Rose on "CBS This
Morning," which was aired on Tuesday.
When asked if he thought Page was evil, Ellison replied: "I
think what they did was absolutely evil." He fell short of
vilifying the man himself as evil.
A Google spokeswoman declined to comment and an Oracle
spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the Ellison interview.
The attack on Page stems from Oracle's acquisition of the
Java programming platform, which it got with its 2010 purchase
of Sun Microsystems. At the time Ellison said Java was the most
valuable software asset he had ever acquired.
Oracle sued Google in 2010, claiming that the Internet
giant's Android mobile operating system infringed Java patents.
A federal judge last year ruled in favor of Google. Oracle is
appealing.
Over the years, Ellison has targeted the heads of long-time
rivals such IBM, Microsoft and SAP,
along with executives of companies he sought to acquire in
hostile takeover battles.
Last year, after Hasso Plattner, co-founder of the German
software maker SAP announced plans to compete with Oracle in the
database business, Ellison mocked the effort, saying: "Get me
the name of that pharmacist, they must be on drugs."
In 2003 he quipped that he was tempted to shoot Craig
Conway, the head of PeopleSoft who was fighting him in a
high-profile hostile takeover battle that Ellison eventually
won.
The changing landscape in Silicon Valley has given him new
targets.
He lashed out at the entire board of long-time ally
Hewlett-Packard Co, after directors replaced CEO Mark
Hurd, a friend who he later hired as a president at Oracle.
In 2011, Ellison mocked the cloud computing platform of
rival Marc Benioff's Salesforce.com Inc as a "roach
motel" in a speech to thousands at an Oracle conference. "You
can check in, but you can't check out."
Benioff was a former protege and the two recently publicly
said they have patched up their differences.
During the interview, which CBS said took place last week,
Ellison also addressed controversy over the U.S. National
Security Agency's electronic surveillance programs.
Ellison called the agency's data collection "absolutely
essential" for ferreting out potential terrorists and said it
would be alarming only if data was used for political targeting.
The U.S. government is one of the biggest customers of
Oracle, which was founded more than 30 years ago and built a
database for the CIA as one of its earliest projects.
He also addressed the future of Apple Inc without
his "best friend," the late Steve Jobs at the helm, saying the
maker of iPhones and Mac computers would not be nearly so
successful.
"I like Tim Cook," he said about Jobs' successor. "There are
a lot of talented people there, but Steve is irreplaceable."