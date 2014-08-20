BRIEF-Elma Electronic says H1 revenue up by 4.2% to CHF 57.9 mln

Aug 20 Elma Electronic AG : * Says H1 revenue up by 4.2% to CHF 57.9 million (previous year: CHF 55.6

million) * Says H1 order income down by 12.0% to CHF 55.3 million (last year: CHF 62.8

million) due to ongoing investment recession in major markets * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 2.6 million (previous year: CHF 2.1 million) * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 1.4 million (previous year: CHF 0.8 million) * Says H1 net profit of CHF 0.7 million (previous year: CHF -0.1 million) * Says for full business year 2014 the goal remains to increase revenue and to

further improve the operating result * Source text-bit.ly/1tgawlx * Further company coverage