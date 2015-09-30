Elmer's Glue owner explores potential sale - sources

| Sept 30
Sept 30 Elmer's Products Inc, the owner of the
popular U.S. school glue brand, is exploring a sale that could
value it at close to $400 million, including debt, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Berwind Corp, the investment vehicle of the wealthy Berwind
family that owns Elmer's Products, has hired investment bank
Robert W. Baird & Co to explore a sale, the sources said this
week.
Elmer's has annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of around $53 million, according
to the sources.
Suitors would likely include private equity firms, the
people said. It may also attract companies such Jarden Corp
, a Boca Raton, Florida-based consumer products group, or
WD-40 Co, a San Diego, California-based lubricant maker, some of
the sources added.
They asked not to be identified because the sale process is
confidential. Baird, Elmer's and Berwind did not respond to
requests for comments.
Columbus, Ohio-based Elmer's was originally part of Borden
Inc, a large dairy company. Elmer's bull mascot, still
prominently displayed today, is the mate of Borden's mascot,
Elsie the Cow. Elsie is now the mascot for the company's
successor, Eagle Family Foods Inc, owned by JM Smucker Co
.
Borden was taken private in a $2 billion leveraged buyout by
KKR & Co in 1994. KKR spun out Elmer's from Borden in
1999. In 2003, Elmer's Products was sold to Berwind, which
combined it with its consumer investment platform that included
the X-Acto craft cutting tools.
In recent years, the company has sought to expand beyond
glue. Its products now include arts and crafts and home repair
products. It also sells Krazy Glue, an instant adhesive.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)