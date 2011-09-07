El Paso declares force majeure on Arizona gas line

NEW YORK, Sept 7 El Paso Natural Gas, a unit of El Paso Corp, EP.N declared a force majeure on the North Mainline portion of its natural gas pipeline after a turbine failure at a compressor station in Arizona on Wednesday morning.

The unit will remain out of service until Oct. 7, 2011 and result in a reduction of 113 million cubic feet per day of capacity, El Paso said in a posting on its website.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)