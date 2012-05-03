版本:
El Paso profits climb as oil, gas output rises

May 3 El Paso Corp, which is being bought by Kinder Morgan Inc, posted higher first-quarter profits, helped by higher oil and natural gas production.

Net income rose to $86 million, or 11 cents per share, from $62 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

