El Paso CEO to get $95 million in exit pay - WSJ

Oct 17 El Paso Corp EP.N Chief Executive Douglas Foshee does not plan to stay at Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) after the pipeline company acquires his employer, a Wall Street Journal report said.

On Sunday, the two company signed a deal worth $21 billion in cash and stock to create the largest U.S. natural gas pipeline network. [ID:nN1E79F06X]

CEO Foshee is eligible to receive $95 million as his exit package, if he leaves within two years of an acquisition, the media report said, citing its calculations from a regulatory filing.

About $69 million, would come from 4.27 million stock options granted over his eight-year tenure at El Paso, the report said.

El Paso Corp and Kinder Morgan Inc were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore)