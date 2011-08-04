UPDATE 1-El Paso profit rises, tops Wall Street view

NEW YORK Aug 4 El Paso Corp EP.N, which plans to split its oil and gas and pipeline businesses, reported a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by gains in the value of its financial market holdings.

Profit in the quarter was $262 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with $147 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were 25 cents, just above the 24 cents that analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)