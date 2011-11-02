UPDATE 1-El Paso posts Q3 loss, misses Wall St view

Nov 2 El Paso Corp EP.N, which is set to be
bought by Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) under a deal announced last
month, posted worse-than-expected third-quarter results on
Wednesday.
Net loss for the third quarter was $368 million, or 48
cents per share, compared with a profit of $133 million, or 19
cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, earnings per share of 18 cents
missed Wall Street analysts' average forecast of 26 cents per
share.
(Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)