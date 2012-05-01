Kinder Morgan wins U.S. approval to buy El Paso

WASHINGTON May 1 Kinder Morgan Inc has won U.S.
approval to buy El Paso Corp on the condition that it sells
three U.S. natural gas pipelines, the Federal Trade Commission
said on Tuesday.
Kinder Morgan, which owns more than 38,000 miles of
pipelines, had announced in October that it would buy El Paso.
The FTC said that it would require divestitures in and
around Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Utah.
Kinder Morgan said in March that it had reached agreement
with the FTC to sell Kinder Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission,
Trailblazer Pipeline Co, its Casper-Douglas natural gas
processing and West Frenchie Draw treating facilities in
Wyoming, and its 50 percent interest in the Rockies Express
Pipeline.