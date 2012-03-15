Kinder Morgan to sell some assets for El Paso buy

March 15 Kinder Morgan Inc said on
Thursday it reached a verbal agremement with U.S. regulators to
sell some of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP's pipeline
assets in order to win approval for its planned purchase of El
Paso Corp.
Under the agreement, Kinder Morgan said it would sell Kinder
Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission, Trailblazer Pipeline Co, its
Casper-Douglas natural gas processing and West Frenchie Draw
treating facilities in Wyoming, and its 50 percent interest in
the Rockies Express Pipeline.
The purchase of El Paso is expected to close in mid- to late
May, the company said.