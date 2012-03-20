KNOC joins group buying El Paso assets-company source

SEOUL, March 20 South Korean state oil company
Korea National Oil Corp has joined a private
equity-led consortium that has agreed to buy El Paso Corp's
oil and natural gas assets, a company source said on
Tuesday.
"The agreement was signed but details will be finalised by
June," said the source who had direct knowledge of the matter,
but declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk
to media. He was unable to give the size of KNOC's stake.
On Monday, a different source said that KNOC is negotiating
to participate alongside Apollo Global Management LLC,
Riverstone Holdings LLC and billionaire Len Blavatnik's Access
Industries as a minority investor in the exploration and
production assets.
Spokespeople for KNOC, El Paso, Apollo, Riverstone and
Access Industries declined to comment.
The value for the assets was given at $7.15 billion.