2012年 5月 24日

UPDATE 1-El Paso shareholders opt for shares in Kinder Morgan deal

May 24 El Paso Corp said holders of 78 percent of its shares voted to receive stock and share warrants in the pipeline company's acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc for $23 billion.

Under the deal, El Paso shareholders will get 0.9635 a share of Kinder Morgan Class P stock and 0.640 of a warrant to purchase one share of Kinder Morgan Class P common stock.

The merger is expected to be effective on May 25.

