Delaware judge hits El Paso pipeline deal with $171 mln judgment

April 20 A Delaware judge found an affiliate of
El Paso Corp liable for $171 million for overpaying in a
pipeline deal, a ruling that could bolster the legal power of
investors in an increasingly popular investment vehicle used in
the energy sector.
The judgment is one of the largest from the Delaware Court
of Chancery, which is among the country's busiest venues for
investor lawsuits.
The opinion blasted directors and advisors for showing
indifference to the investors in a master limited partnership
(MLP) controlled by El Paso.
Energy companies have used MLPs to hold assets with steady
cash flows, like pipelines. The structures are popular with
investors because they deliver higher dividends but have also
been far more insulated from investor lawsuits than a
corporation.
"You might have thought they were impregnable," said Larry
Hamermesh of the Widener University School of Law in Wilmington.
For that reason, the ruling and any possible appeal will be
closely watched to see if investors in publicly traded MLPs gain
more protections akin to shareholders in corporations.
The lawsuit centered on the sale of two natural gas-related
subsidiaries of El Paso to El Paso Pipeline Partners, an MLP
controlled by the the parent company.
The 2011 lawsuit was brought by a holder of common units of
the MLP. The unitholder alleged the MLP overpaid for the
subsidiaries for the benefit of the parent company.
Judge Travis Laster found the directors for the MLP caved to
parent company demands and approved a deal they had criticized
in private.
"Their actions evidenced conscious indifference to their
responsibilities to El Paso MLP," Laster wrote in Monday's
opinion.
El Paso and the MLP were acquired by Kinder Morgan Inc after
the deals at the center of the lawsuit were completed. Kinder
Morgan said it was disappointed by the ruling and it continued
to believe the deals were in the best interest of the MLP.
It said it was considering an appeal once outstanding issues
in the cases were resolved.
Attorneys for the general partner, which controlled the MLP,
and the general partner's directors did not respond to a request
for comment. Nor did attorneys for the plaintiff.
The directors had argued the deal was fair because it would
increase the distributions to holders of common units.
Laster also criticized the work of the investment bank,
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, which advised the three-member
committee of the general partner that controlled the MLP.
"Instead of helping the committee develop alternatives,
identify arguments, and negotiate with the controller, Tudor
sought to make the price that parent proposed look fair," Laster
wrote.
Tudor, which was not a defendant, did not respond to a
request for a comment.
The El Paso case was what is known as a derivative lawsuit,
meaning any judgment is generally for the benefit of the
company, not investors.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Ted
Botha)