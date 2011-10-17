El Paso option bets were seen before merger bid

* El Paso share rally could be option bonanza for some

* Bullish option combo traded in El Paso on Sept 26 -trader

By Doris Frankel

Oct 17 Some lucky players may have reaped a tidy windfall with El Paso's EP.N bullish options after Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) unveiled a $21 billion takeover bid.

The call buying in the stock appears to have been well-timed but not indicative of insider trading, according to one analyst.

A number of investors bought calls granting them the right to buy El Paso shares at $17, $19 and $21 apiece by Nov. 18 expiration ahead of the merger announcement made on Sunday. El Paso shares late on Monday rose more than 25 percent to $24.56.

"The call buying in the November contract in the days and weeks leading up to the deal has certainly worked out for some traders who have seen the value of their positions rise substantially," said Interactive Brokers Group options analyst Caitlin Duffy.

"While they are well-timed, the activity did not look suspicious," she said.

Kinder Morgan on Sunday announced the $21 billion deal to buy El Paso Corp, combining the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for the natural gas. For details, see [ID:nN1E79F06X]

The offer of $26.87 per share in cash, shares and warrants, represents a 37 percent premium over the $19.59 closing price of El Paso stock on Friday.

Duffy said the huge rally in El Paso's shares overnight resulted in massive profits on paper for some investors who had picked up November calls over the past few weeks. Investors often turn to calls hoping to profit on a stock price rise.

The number of outstanding positions in El Paso's November $17 strike calls suggests one or more traders purchased around 1,250 contracts at that strike for an average premium of $1.49 each on Sept. 26, Duffy said. Those calls cost nearly five times that amount at $7.25 per contract late on Monday.

More recently, Duffy said about 1,600 EP calls were likely purchased at the November $19 strike on Friday at an average premium of $1.35 apiece. The contracts on Monday were trading on average at $5.20, a potential 280 percent return, according to Trade Alert.

At the November $21 EP call strike, open interest suggests traders picked up roughly 1,000 contracts for an average premium of 32 cents each at the end of last week. The premium required to buy the November $21 call on Monday was 10 times that amount at around a $3.50 a contract, Duffy said.

On Sept. 26, an options combination was initiated in El Paso and involved the purchase of 5,000 November $18 calls and the sale of 5,000 November $15 puts, resulting in a net cost of 29 cents, according to data from Chicago website optionMonster. The shares traded at $17.03 at the time of the posting.

A call purchase and a put sale are a "simulated" long position in a stock. The trade paid off.

"Total premium for the investor for the original trade was $145,000, and now it has a potential worth of $3.7 million," said optionMonster co-founder Jon Najarian. "I believe it does bear scrutiny."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which looks into unusual stock and option trading, declined to comment.

Other option participants said the call action was not heavy or significant enough to raise eyebrows in the U.S. options market, where insider trading is often detected first. (Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Leslie Adler)