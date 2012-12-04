版本:
New Issue- El Paso Electric sells $150 million in notes

Dec 4 El Paso Electric Company on Monday
sold $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EL PASO ELECTRIC

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 3.3 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.788   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.325 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/06/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 170 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

