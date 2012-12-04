New Issue- El Paso Electric sells $150 million in notes

Dec 4 El Paso Electric Company on Monday sold $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EL PASO ELECTRIC AMT $150 MLN COUPON 3.3 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.788 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.325 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/06/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS