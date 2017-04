(Repeats for wider audience)

April 28 El Paso Pipeline Partners LP said it would buy natural gas assets from Kinder Morgan Inc for about $2 billion, including $1.01 billion of debt.

El Paso Pipeline said as part of the deal, it would acquire 50 percent interest in Ruby Pipeline, 50 percent interest in Gulf LNG and 47.5 percent interest in Young Gas Storage. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)