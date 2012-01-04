Elpida seeking $500 mln aid from clients-Yomiuri

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory has requested financial aid totalling roughly $500 million from about 10 U.S., Chinese and Taiwanese clients, and is also considering seeking help from Toshiba Corp, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive.
Elpida could not be immediately reached for comment.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.