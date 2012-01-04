版本:
Elpida seeking $500 mln aid from clients-Yomiuri

TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory has requested financial aid totalling roughly $500 million from about 10 U.S., Chinese and Taiwanese clients, and is also considering seeking help from Toshiba Corp, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive.

Elpida could not be immediately reached for comment.

