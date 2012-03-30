SK hynix says submitted bid interest for Japan's Elpida

SEOUL, March 30 South Korean chipmaker SK hynix said on Friday it had submitted bid interest for Japan's Elpida Memory Inc in a potential deal that could create a stronger challenger to sector leader Samsung Electronics Co.

"We've submitted our interest today, which is the initial bid deadline, and plan to decide whether to make a formal bid after thorough due diligence," SK hynix said in a statement to the Korean stock exchange.

The move comes just after the firm officially launched as SK hynix this week following a takeover of a majority stake in Hynix by cash-rich SK Telecom Co.

Hynix's chief executive said earlier this month it was not interested in Elpida.