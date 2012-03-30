SK hynix says submitted bid interest for Japan's Elpida

SEOUL, March 30 South Korean chipmaker SK hynix
said on Friday it had submitted bid interest for
Japan's Elpida Memory Inc in a potential deal that
could create a stronger challenger to sector leader Samsung
Electronics Co.
"We've submitted our interest today, which is the initial
bid deadline, and plan to decide whether to make a formal bid
after thorough due diligence," SK hynix said in a statement to
the Korean stock exchange.
The move comes just after the firm officially launched as SK
hynix this week following a takeover of a majority stake in
Hynix by cash-rich SK Telecom Co.
Hynix's chief executive said earlier this month it was not
interested in Elpida.