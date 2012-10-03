Elpida says court again delays ruling on restructuring plans

TOKYO Oct 3 Failed chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc
said a Japanese court has again delayed its ruling on
two competing plans to restructure the company.
A committee set up by the court to examine plans involving a
takeover by U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc and rival
one from a group of Elpida bondholders is now expected to make a
recommendation by Oct. 29, one month later than earlier
estimated, Elpida said in a statement posted on its website on
Friday.
The court will make a final decision based on the
recommendation.
Elpida filed for bankruptcy in February in the largest
corporate failure among Japanese manufacturers. Saddled with 482
billion yen ($6.2 billion) in liabilities, Elpida has agreed to
be bought by Micron.
The company's bondholders in August submitted a
restructuring plan to the Tokyo District Court after disagreeing
with a proposal drawn up by Elpida's court-appointed
administrator which endorses the deal with Micron.
The deadline for the committee's report has been extended
once before by one month.