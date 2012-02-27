版本:
Japan trade min: Hopes to keep DRAM production in Japan

TOKYO Feb 27 Japan Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano said on Monday that he hoped the rehabilitation process for Elpida Memory Inc, which filed for bankruptcy protection, will provide a way that allows domestic DRAM chip production to continue.

Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection earlier on Monday potentially lowering the curtain on Japan in a PC memory chip business it once dominated as talks stalled on a possible rescue by domestic lenders and would-be overseas equity partners.

Elpida could owe the government as much as 28 billion yen ($347 million) in public funds, but the chipmaker's troubles will not create an additional public burden, Edano said.

