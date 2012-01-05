UPDATE 1-Elpida seeking $500 mln aid from clients -Yomiuri

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Elpida seeking aid from US, China, Taiwan clients -Yomiuri
* Could also ask for help from Toshiba -Yomiuri
* Firm is struggling to compete with South Korean rivals
TOKYO, Jan 5 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory has requested financial aid of roughly $500 million from about 10 U.S., Chinese and Taiwanese clients, and is also considering seeking help from Toshiba Corp, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is reeling from tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants, and is burdened by a mountain of debt.
An Elpida spokesman said the company does not comment on speculation.
The company had said last month it was considering various options for funding, including refinancing debt and having clients pay for orders in advance.
Elpida's shares fell on the report, opening down 3.4 percent. In early trade, they were down 2.1 percent at 370 yen, while the benchmark Nikkei average dropped 0.7 percent.
Media reports have swirled over Elpida's battle for survival in the past weeks.
On Wednesday, Taiwanese trade publication DigiTimes said Elpida was in talks with Toshiba to consider merging -- a report that Toshiba denied. A Nikkei report last month said Elpida was seeking a tie-up with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp with a view for a possible merger.
Last month, Japan's Asahi newspaper said Elpida was also considering seeking a delay in paying back 30 billion yen ($390 million) in public funds.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.