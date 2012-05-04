UPDATE 4-Micron likely winner in bid for Japan's Elpida-NHK

* Micron offer seen at $$2.5 bln
* SK hynix dropped out of race
* Bidding follows protests by debt holders
By Miyoung Kim and Chris Gallagher
SEOUL/TOKYO, May 4 U.S.-based Micron Technology
is the likely winner in the bidding for Elpida Memory
Inc, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, in a
deal that would help the failed Japanese chipmaker sustain
operations and repay creditors.
Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection in February with 448
billion yen ($5.6 billion) in liabilities - a record for a
Japanese manufacturer - after being hit by a strong yen and a
slide in prices of DRAM chips for personal computers.
Suitors were likely interested in the chips Elpida
manufactures for smartphones and tablets, analysts have said.
In the final round of bidding that closed on Friday, U.S.
chipmaker Micron offered around 200 billion yen ($2.5 billion)
and pledged to keep the company's main Hiroshima plant and
employees, NHK reported without citing sources.
Micron and Elpida are expected to finalise a deal as early
as this month and submit a restructuring plan to the courts by
August, the broadcaster said.
South Korea's SK hynix said earlier on Friday
that it had dropped out of the race to buy Elpida. TPG Capital
LP and China's Hony Capital had intended to place a
joint bid for Elpida in the final bidding round, sources told
Reuters previously.
TPG, Micron, Elpida and one of Elpida's trustees declined to
comment. Hony officials were not immediately available for
comment on the report.
SK hynix decided to pull out as the deal would not
"strategically benefit" the company, SK Group's Chairman Chey
Tae-won told reporters after a board meeting.
The withdrawal sent the shares of the South Korean chipmaker
to a two-week high.
The final bidding follows protests by a group of Elpida debt
holders who said they may thwart the auction if Elpida's
trustees agree to a reported selling price of 150 billion yen.
The bond holders said they could submit a rival
reorganisation plan if the bankruptcy trustees agreed to a
low-ball bid that would "unintentionally transfer great value to
the winning sponsor."
Elpida is the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access
memory (DRAM) chips, trailing Samsung Electronics
and SK hynix with a market share of around 12 percent.
Adding Elpida's production capacity to Micron's assets would
give the U.S. company more clout in the cut-throat memory
market, where chips trade like commodities and even the largest
players often struggle to make a profit.
"The market-share leaders play a role in global pricing.
It's a supply driven pricing model, so by getting more control
over a larger percentage of supply, you have a better control on
the market. That's why scale matters," said RBC Capital analyst
Doug Freedman.
Shares in SK hynix jumped as much as 6.1 percent to 28,900
won on Friday, the highest since April 19. The stock closed at
28,150 won, up 3.3 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent fall in
the wider market.
Shares of Micron, which lost 19 percent in April, were up
2.9 percent to $6.66 in midday trading.
SK hynix last month posted an operating loss of 260 billion
won ($227.8 million) for the three months ended March, its third
straight quarterly loss, as tumbling prices of DRAM chips eroded
earnings of chipmakers including Elpida.
Prices of DRAM chips used in personal computers have
declined due to slower PC sales. Consumers are increasingly
switching to tablets and smartphones that use mobile DRAM and
NAND-type flash memory chips.
SK hynix said last month it expected DRAM chip prices to
rebound from the second quarter, helped by reduced supply from
troubled makers including Elpida.
Elpida reported losses for five straight quarters, and its
failure was the largest for a Japanese manufacturer ever.