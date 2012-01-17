版本:
Elpida to seek capital tie-up with U.S. Micron - report

TOKYO Jan 18 Struggling Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory will seek a capital and business tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive.

