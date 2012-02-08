Elpida says report on Hiroshima plant is incorrect

TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc said on Wednesday the newspaper report that chip maker may sell its production facility in Hiroshima in western Japan is incorrect.

The Nikkei newspaper said that officials from Elpida and California-based Globalfoundries are set to meet this week for negotiations on the sale of Elpida's production facility in Hiroshima.

Elpida's statement did not specify which part of the Nikkei report was incorrect.