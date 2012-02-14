Elpida: ability to continue as a going concern in doubt

TOKYO Feb 14 Elpida Memory said on Tuesday that its ability to continue as a going concern was in doubt as talks with private banks, a state-backed bank and the government were not going as well as expected.

Elpida, set up to take over the struggling DRAM operations of several Japanese chipmakers a decade ago and now scrambling to meet debt repayment deadlines in late March and early April, posted a wider-than-expected 43.8 billion yen ($565 million)operating loss for the October-December quarter.

Speculation has swirled that Elpida was seeking a rescue deal with U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology and its Taiwanese technology partner, Nanya Technology, although Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto has played down the need for an immediate equity tie-up.