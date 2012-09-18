UPDATE 1-Elpida's bondholders open new front in fight over Micron deal

* U.S. bondholders say Elpida carried out "unauthorized"
dealings
* Court hearing canceled in Wilmington, Delaware
* Bondholders seek to force Elpida into U.S. bankruptcy
* Company plans $2.5 bln sale to rival Micron
By Tom Hals and Nick Brown
Sept 17 U.S. bondholders who have been battling
Elpida Memory Inc's planned sale to Micron Techology
Inc revealed on Monday the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker
had carried out "unauthorized" dealings involving its U.S.
assets.
The bondholders made the disclosure just prior to a key
court hearing at which they were scheduled to ask a U.S.
bankruptcy court for greater oversight of Elpida's U.S. assets.
The hearing in Delaware's bankruptcy court in Wilmington was
canceled in favor of talks with the bondholders, Elpida's
attorney, Mark Collins, told reporters.
Elpida, the last of Japan's dynamic random access memory, or
DRAM, chipmakers, was driven into bankruptcy by falling chip
sales and foreign competition, and proposed the sale for about
$2.5 billion to Boise, Idaho-based Micron as a way to repay
creditors.
But holders of some of Elpida's $5.6 billion in bonds have
blasted the Micron agreement as a sweetheart deal with little
oversight.
The sale falls under the jurisdiction of the Tokyo District
Court, which is overseeing Elpida's bankruptcy. However, Elpida
asked Delaware's bankruptcy court to protect its U.S. assets
from creditors under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, a
common move for companies restructuring outside of the United
States.
Chapter 15 allows U.S. courts to recognize a foreign
bankruptcy as the main proceeding and block creditors from
seizing the company's American assets.
Bondholders have opened an attack on the Micron sale through
the U.S. proceeding, and are seeking a ruling from Delaware
bankruptcy judge Christopher Sontchi that would place greater
oversight on Elpida's U.S. assets.
They are also seeking recognition that they have the right
to force Elpida's U.S. subsidiary into U.S. bankruptcy.
The disclosure of the "four unauthorized transactions" came
in response to Elpida's request to file a status report under
seal.
The report concerned the status of the Japanese proceedings,
which according to the filing have not been made public in the
Tokyo court.
The bondholders opposed the request to seal the report,
saying court papers that said disclosure of the transactions was
critical for "stakeholders" to understand their rights in the
case.
Buying Elpida, which supplies Apple Inc, would
boost Micron into the number two spot behind Samsung Electronics
in the global market for DRAM chips.
The bondholders, led by hedge funds Linden Advisors, Owl
Creek Asset Management and Taconic Capital Advisors, have argued
that Elpida is worth 300 billion yen ($3.78 billion).
In addition to their legal challenge in Delaware, the
bondholders filed a reorganization plan for Elpida with the
Tokyo court. A court-appointed committee is reviewing that plan,
which would maintain Elpida as a standalone company, as well as
the Micron sale plan. The committee is expected to decide this
month whether one, neither or both of the plans will be sent to
creditors for a vote.
If the bondholders do have to fight Elpida's plan in
Delaware, they have a recent ruling they can point to as
precedent.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Dallas, Harlin Hale, in June
refused to recognize the Mexican restructuring of glassmaker
Vitro SAB, a decision now being challenged at the
Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals next month in New Orleans.
Elpida's U.S. bondholders have seized on the Vitro decision
as a precedent to challenge the Micron deal.
The U.S. Chapter 15 case is In re Elpida Memory Inc.,
District of Delaware Bankruptcy Court, No. 12-10947.