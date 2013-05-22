Elpida seeks U.S. court approval for sale to Micron

May 22 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc asked U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Wednesday to enforce its
reorganization plan sale to Micron Technologies Inc, a
final step to creating the world's second-largest maker of
memory chips.
Boise, Idaho-based Micron has been losing money as the
market for personal computers steadily loses ground to
smartphones and tablets.
Acquiring Elpida will allow Micron to create greater
economies of scale and will rank the company behind Samsung
Electronics in the memory chip market.
The majority of Elpida's secured and unsecured creditors
approved the plan, which included the sale of assets to Micron
for 60 billion yen ($582 million) in cash and another 140
billion yen ($1.36 billion) paid in annual installments until
2019.
However, U.S. creditors led by hedge funds Linden Advisors,
Owl Creek Asset Management and Taconic Capital Advisers have
argued that Elpida is worth 300 billion yen ($2.91 billion).
They have been actively fighting the plan, although their final
appeal in Japan failed last week, leaving the U.S. courts as
their remaining venue.
Messages left with the three funds and their attorneys were
not immediately returned on Wednesday.
Elpida still needs to have its reorganization plan
recognized and enforced by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court to protect
its U.S. assets from creditors under Chapter 15 of the
bankruptcy code.
The company's representative said in court papers filed with
the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that
recognition was urgently needed to prevent upsetting customer
relationships.
"Any delay in granting recognition could even jeopardize the
impending closing of the Micron-Elpida deal, which must happen
soon in order to enable the two businesses to merge and reap the
benefits of full integration," the company's representative
said.
Chapter 15 was added to the bankruptcy code in 2005 and is
still taking shape. Essentially, it requires U.S. judges to
recognize foreign insolvency proceedings and enforce them in the
United States.
However, a judge can decline recognition if he or she finds
the outcome of a foreign proceeding is "manifestly contrary" to
U.S. public policy, which happened with Mexican glass maker
Vitro SAB de CV. Vitro eventually reached a
settlement with the U.S. hedge fund creditors who fought the
plan.
The judge in Delaware overseeing Elpida's Chapter 15,
Christopher Sontchi, warned the company's legal team last year
that he didn't have a "problem tanking a case" after the U.S.
creditors brought to light a lack of disclosure.
The hedge funds are also appealing a November decision by
Sontchi approving a technology sale and transfer agreements that
the bondholders had said would make the Micron sale inevitable.
A U.S. District Court magistrate in Wilmington recommended
on Monday that the appeal be withdrawn from mediation and
proceed to litigation.
The case is Elpida Memory Inc, Delaware Bankruptcy Court, No.
12-10947.