Elpida says submitted restructuring plan to Tokyo court

TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Elpida Memory,
which failed earlier this year, said on Tuesday it had submitted
a restructuring plan to the Tokyo District Court, as expected
following its agreement to be bought by U.S. chipmaker Micron
Technology Inc.
Micron said in July it would buy Elpida for about $750
million in cash, propelling the U.S. company to second place in
the global dynamic random access (DRAM) market after Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining DRAM chipmaker and a supplier
to Apple Inc, was driven into bankruptcy in February
amid tough market conditions and stiff global competition.
A group of Elpida bondholders presented a rival plan this
month to the Tokyo District Court that included a 30 billion yen
($378 million) loan, adding pressure on Micron to raise its bid.
The bondholders said Elpida was worth more than 300 billion
yen, compared with the 60 billion yen Micron offered for the
chipmaker's equity.