Elpida says court approves acquisition by Micron

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 Micron Technology's plan
to acquire Japanese memory chipmaker Elpida took a big step
toward completion after a Tokyo court approved the agreement and
dismissed a rival plan promoted by a group of bondholders.
A district court in Tokyo said on Wednesday it was referring
bankrupt Elpida's plan to be bought by U.S. chipmaker Micron
to creditors for approval, according to a news release on
Elpida's website.
The court said it dismissed a rival proposal by a group of
bondholders, led by hedge funds Linden Advisors, Owl Creek Asset
Management and Taconic Capital Advisors, who have said the
$2.5-billion price tag grossly undervalues Elpida, arguing that
the company is worth 300 billion yen ($3.78 billion).
Elpida, the last of Japan's dynamic random access memory
(DRAM) chipmakers, was driven into bankruptcy by falling chip
sales and foreign competition. The company proposed a
$2.5-billion sale to Micron, based in Boise, Idaho, as a way to
repay creditors.
That deal would catapult Micron into the No. 2 spot in the
global market for DRAM chips, behind Samsung Electronics
.