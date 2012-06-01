版本:
Micron may ask Elpida creditors to forgive 300 bln yen debt-Jiji

TOKYO, June 1 Micron Technology, which is in exclusive talks to buy failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, may ask creditors of Elpida to forgive more than 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion) worth of debt, Jiji press reported, without citing sources.

That means U.S.-based Micron is requesting creditors to cut 90 percent of Elpida's unsecured debt, according to Jiji. Elpida has 420 billion yen worth of debt, the report said.

