Micron wins Elpida bidding with $2.5 bln offer -source

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 7 U.S.-based Micron Technology
has won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy failed
Japanese chip maker Elpida Memory Inc after offering more than
200 billion yen ($2.5 billion) for the company, a person
familiar with the transaction said.
In the final round of bidding to buy Elpida, which closed
last Friday, the U.S. chipmaker also offered to keep the
company's two main factories in Japan open and to guarantee jobs
for current employees for the time being, the person said.
Micron's offer was accepted by Elpida's trustees and
management, although a final restructuring plan will still
require the approval of a local court and Elpida's creditors.
Elpida, which filed for bankruptcy protection in February
with 448 billion yen in liabilities in the largest bankruptcy
ever for a Japanese manufacturer, has been looking for an
investor to help it keep its business running.
U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital LP teamed up
with China's Hony Capital to place a joint bid in the final
round, while South Korea's SK hynix said on the day
the bidding closed that it had dropped out of the race.
The auction for Elpida, the world's No.3 maker of dynamic
random-access memory (DRAM) chips, has been overseen by Elpida
CEO Yukio Sakamoto and lawyer Nobuaki Kobayashi, the
court-appointed trustees.
The trustees and Elpida executives met on Sunday to select
their preferred investor. Elpida is expected to submit its
restructuring plans to a local court by Aug. 21.