Micron to bid for Elpida, adviser is Goldman-sources

UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PE firm PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
TOKYO, March 30 U.S.-based Micron Technology plans to bid for Japan's Elpida Memory, sources said, likely joining a three-way contest with South Korea's SK hynix and Toshiba Corp to take over the bankrupt memory chipmaker.
Goldman Sachs is acting as Micron's financial adviser, the sources said.
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
* Says receives green light for strategic alliance between Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Navistar
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)