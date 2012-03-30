版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Micron to bid for Elpida, adviser is Goldman-sources

TOKYO, March 30 U.S.-based Micron Technology plans to bid for Japan's Elpida Memory, sources said, likely joining a three-way contest with South Korea's SK hynix and Toshiba Corp to take over the bankrupt memory chipmaker.

Goldman Sachs is acting as Micron's financial adviser, the sources said.

