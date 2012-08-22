Elpida president: no decision on future despite quit reports

TOKYO Aug 22 The president of failed Elpida
Memory Inc will step down after the chipmaker is
taken over by U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc, Japanese media
said on Wednesday, although the executive told Reuters he had
not yet decided on his future.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining dynamic random access memory
(DRAM) chipmaker, has agreed to be bought by Micron after
it was driven into bankruptcy by declining chip sales and tough
overseas competitors.
Yukio Sakamoto, who served as chief executive of Elpida
until it filed for bankruptcy protection, rebuffed media reports
of his departure, and said his future role in the company was
not included in a restructuring plan submitted to a court on
Tuesday.
"Right now, I am pouring all my energy into restructuring
this company," he said.
Elpida submitted the Micron restructuring plan to the Tokyo
District Court but has not elaborated on the content of the
proposal, which needs to be approved by the court and backed by
creditors to proceed.
Under the plan, Micron would buy Elpida for about $750
million in cash and pay creditors a total of $1.75 billion in
annual instalments through 2019.
The Micron plan faces opposition from a group of
bondholders, which says it holds about $1.2 billion in Elpida
bonds and values Elpida at more than 300 billion yen ($3.78
billion), well above Micron's offer.
Bondholders, who feel Sakamoto should bear some
responsibility for the company's predicament, have also asked
the court to make clear whether he should stay on at his post or
resign.
All of Elpida's stakeholders were entitled to know exactly
what would happen to Sakamoto if the sale to Micron was
implemented, the group said in a July filing.