UPDATE 1-Japan's Elpida sues Taiwan's Nanya over DRAM patents

(Adds Nanya comment and background)

* Elpida files 4 patent suits against Nanya in the U.S.

* Nanya "will take appropriate action"

TOKYO/TAIPEI, Sept 7 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc , the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on Wednesday it is suing Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp in the United States for damages over what it says are violations of four patents.

The company said in statement that it seeks a halt to infringements of four Elpida DRAM technology-related patents and compensation for damages. It did not give further details of the technology.

Nanya, Taiwan's No.2 DRAM chipmaker, said it had not yet heard from the court.

"We will consider taking appropriate actions against this matter," spokesman Pei-lin Pai said in a statement. The statement did not elaborate.

Elpida and Nanya's bigger rival Powerchip are long-term partners and operate the Rexchip joint venture in Taiwan. Nanya partners Micron in joint venture chip maker Inotera .

Earlier this year, Elpida announced plans to buy DRAM products made by Powerchip and focus on higher-end chip production to bolster its competitiveness.

Lawsuits, especially patent disputes, are common in the technology sector as makers seek to protect their newest technologies from being commoditised and exploited by rivals. But most are settled out of court as big companies prefer to avoid long fights, and patented technology can be out of date by the time a case is over.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, comes as DRAM chip makers struggle to weather weak prices amid slow demand from their main customers, PC makers.

Contract prices for the standard 2 gigabyte DRAM chip fell by 12 percent in the second half of August to around $10.75, according to research and consulting firm TrendForce, well below the cost of making the chip for smaller DRAM makers.

Shares in Elpida, battered by its plan to raise $990 million to finance expansion in cutting-edge chips for smartphones, closed 7.54 percent higher on Wednesday, while Nanya shares fell 3.79 percent.

Powerchip plunged 6.86 percent, the maximum allowed in a day. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo and Clare Jim in Taipei; Editing by Michael Watson and Jonathan Standing)