Elpida reiterates in talks with banks on refinancing

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's Elpida Memory reiterated on Wednesday that it is in talks with banks about refinancing loans and with clients about investments and prepayments, but declined to confirm a media report it was seeking a tie-up with Micron Technology as it confronts a debt repayment deadline.
The Yomiuri newspaper reported that Elpida, a maker of DRAM chips that is struggling with weak prices and stiff competition from South Korean rivals, had informed its main bank it was seeking an alliance with U.S.-based Micron.
"There has been a report of a capital and operational tie-up, but this is not something that our company has announced," Elpida said in a statement released to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Elpida shares surged more than 10 percent after the Yomiuri report.
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.