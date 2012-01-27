CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Elpida likely to post $1.2 bln Apr-Dec loss -Nikkei

* Chipmaker seen posting Y40 bln loss for Oct-Dec -Nikkei

* Elpida faces tough DRAM market; upcoming debt repayments

* Firm reported to be in tie-up talks for capital injection

TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc is likely to book an around 90 billion yen ($1.16 billion) operating loss for the April-December period amid a tough market for memory chips, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

The chipmaker, which has been reported to be seeking a tie-up with Micron Technology of the United States and Taiwan's Nanya Technology to shore up its balance sheet, is also facing imminent debt repayment deadlines.

Japan's last remaining player in the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers is seen having a 40 billion yen operating loss in the October-December quarter, the Nikkei said.

That compares with the average estimate of 37.6 billion yen loss in a poll of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Elpida booked an operating loss of 48.5 billion yen for the April-September period.

The chipmaker said in a statement that the report was not based on a company announcement and that it is scheduled to release quarterly results on Feb. 2.

The DRAM market has been hit by slumping prices in a weak economy and as consumers switch to tablets that use flash memory instead of DRAM chips.

Elpida also faces a late March redemption of 15 billion yen in corporate bonds and an early April deadline for repayment of 77 billion yen in loans taken out under a government-backed rescue package.

Elpida shares were down 4.1 percent in early morning trade, versus a 0.1 percent dip in the Nikkei benchmark.