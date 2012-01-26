CORRECTED-Elpida likely to post $1.2 bln Apr-Dec loss-Nikkei

TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc is likely to book around a 90 billion yen ($1.16 billion) operating loss for the April-December period amid a tough market for memory chips, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

Japan's last remaining player in the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers is seen having a 40 billion yen operating loss in the October-December quarter, after posting a 44.6 billion yen loss for the July-September period, the Nikkei said.