CORRECTED-Elpida likely to post $1.2 bln Apr-Dec loss-Nikkei

BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc is likely to book around a 90 billion yen ($1.16 billion) operating loss for the April-December period amid a tough market for memory chips, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.
Japan's last remaining player in the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers is seen having a 40 billion yen operating loss in the October-December quarter, after posting a 44.6 billion yen loss for the July-September period, the Nikkei said.
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court
* Fannie mae announces second front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction