版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 17:36 BJT

Elpida shares to be delisted on Mar 28

TOKYO Feb 27 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday that shares of Elpida Memory, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in the day, will be delisted on March 28.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐