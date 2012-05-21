SK hynix, GlobalFoundries in talks with Elpida bondholders -source

TOKYO May 21 A group of Elpida Memory
bondholders opposes Micron Technology's offer to buy the
bankrupt Japanese chipmaker as too low and has begun talks with
South Korea's SK hynix and U.S.-based
GlobalFoundries on an alternative plan, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
SK hynix, which had dropped out during the second and final
round of bidding for Elpida, is interested in buying the memory
chipmaker's Taipei operations, while GlobalFoundries is
interested in its Hiroshima operations, said the source, who
asked not to be identified because the discussions are not
public.
Although the talks are still very preliminary, if SK hynix
and GlobalFoundries agree to pay a price that satisfies
bondholders, the group may file a rival restructuring plan for
Elpida to the Tokyo district court in hopes of starting a new
round of bidding, the person said.
The submission of an alternative plan, which is highly
unusual in bankruptcy cases in Japan, would require the approval
of the court before it could be put to a vote of Elpida's debt
holders, including its banks.
U.S.-based Micron won the right to negotiate exclusively to
buy Elpida, Japan's sole maker of dynamic random-access memory
(DRAM) chips, with a bid that a source with direct knowledge of
the deal said was worth 200 billion yen ($2.5 billion).
Elpida, which is trying to stay in business after failing in
February with 448 billion yen in liabilities, Japan's biggest
bankruptcy ever by a manufacturer, chose Micron as its preferred
investor early this month.
TPG Capital LP and China's Hony Capital also
presented a joint bid in the final round of bidding.
The group of bondholders had said a Micron proposal reported
in Japanese media before the final round of bidding worth 150
billion yen was too low. The bondholders did not identify
themselves in a filing to a U.S. court.