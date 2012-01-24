版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 08:30 BJT

Elpida says won't comment on rumours after merger report

TOKYO Jan 24 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc said it would not comment on rumours after "several speculative reports", including a Yomiuri newspaper report on Tuesday that it was in the final stage of talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology Inc and Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corp.

An Elpida spokesman added that parts of the Yomiuri's report were inaccurate, but declined to be more specific.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐