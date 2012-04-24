版本:
Toshiba drops out of bidding for Elpida -report

TOKYO, April 24 Toshiba Corp is no longer bidding for bankrupt Japanese chip maker Elpida Memory, the Mainichi daily reported Tuesday.

Three foreign firms including SK Hynix and Micron Technology have remained in the race to take over the memory-chip maker, the paper said.

Earlier this month, Toshiba approached South Korea's SK Hynix about bidding jointly for Elpida Memory, an industry source said, after its solo bid was reportedly less than Micron's.

