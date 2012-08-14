Hedge funds Linden, LIM contest Micron bid for Elpida-document

TOKYO Aug 14 Hedge funds Linden Advisors, LIM Advisors and Owl Creek Asset Management are among the Elpida Memory bondholders contesting the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker's restructuring plan, a document filed to a U.S. court showed on Tuesday.

Taconic Capital Advisors is also among the bondholders, who together own about 23 billion yen ($294 million) of bonds issued by Elpida. The bondholders object to the current plan, saying Micron Technology Inc's bid undervalues Japan's sole DRAM maker.