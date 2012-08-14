Hedge funds Linden, LIM contest Micron bid for Elpida-document

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Aug 14 Hedge funds Linden Advisors, LIM Advisors and Owl Creek Asset Management are among the Elpida Memory bondholders contesting the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker's restructuring plan, a document filed to a U.S. court showed on Tuesday.
Taconic Capital Advisors is also among the bondholders, who together own about 23 billion yen ($294 million) of bonds issued by Elpida. The bondholders object to the current plan, saying Micron Technology Inc's bid undervalues Japan's sole DRAM maker.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.