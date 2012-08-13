版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 03:02 BJT

Elpida bondholders to submit competing reconstruction plan-Nikkei

Aug 14 Elpida Memory Inc's bondholders plan to float their own business reconstruction plan for the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker as early as Tuesday, the Nikkei business daily reported.

A group of bondholders had in July said they would vote against Micron Technology Inc's plan to acquire Elpida for about $750 million, saying it undervalued the company's assets.

Overseas hedge funds and other bondholders will present the plan to the Tokyo District Court advocating a sponsor for Elpida other than Micron, the business daily said.

The bondholders, who contend Micron's buyout plan lacks transparency, will push for adoption of their business rebuilding plan by drumming up support from creditors that are also protesting Micron's plans for Elpida, Nikkei said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐