UPDATE 1-Elpida Memory to sign MoU with Micron by next month - Nikkei

Jan 26 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc
on Wednesday began presenting to its main lenders a plan to get
back on its feet by forming partnerships with U.S. chipmaker
Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology
, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic
random-access memory (DRAM) market, faces a debt repayment
crunch in late March and early April and hopes to form a
three-way alliance by providing its DRAM technologies in return
for financial assistance, the daily said.
The banks are expected to decide whether to refinance the
firm's loans based on the progress in its capital and business
partnership talks with Micron, Nikkei said.
Elpida has already made a request for capital to Micron and
aims to sign a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. company
as early as the beginning of next month, the daily reported.
Micron has already begun conducting due diligence and has
selected Goldman Sachs Japan Co as its financial adviser for
these negotiations. Elpida has signed up Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities Co, Nikkei said.
Elpida is considering a private placement of new shares with
Micron and is expected to amend its charter to increase the
maximum number of issuable shares, the daily said.
Once a deal becomes imminent, Elpida plans to enter talks
aimed at receiving capital from Nanya's parent, Formosa Plastics
Group, Nikkei said.
Elpida intends to offer its cutting-edge technologies to
Nanya as well as the joint venture between Micron and Nanya and
plans to dispatch engineers to Taiwan to see if its technologies
can be introduced smoothly, the daily said.
The three-way alliance "can become the sole force that can
take on Samsung" if they make Taiwan their main manufacturing
base and mass-produce cutting-edge DRAMs at low cost there, an
Elpida official told Nikkei.
Micron, which also makes NAND flash memory but reported a
worse-than-expected net loss in its latest quarter, has a
10-year agreement with Nanya until 2018 to co-develop new DRAM
chip technology. The two also run contract DRAM maker Inotera
Memory via a joint venture.
The DRAM market has been hit by slumping prices in a weak
economy and as consumers switch to tablets that use flash memory
instead of DRAM chips.