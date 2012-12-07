COLUMN - A two-state Middle East solution hangs in the balance as Obama waits

By Alan Elsner
NEW YORK Dec 7 President Barack Obama may have
believed he had at least until his inauguration next month to
renew efforts to forge a two-state solution to the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but events since he won
re-election have put fresh demands on the president.
Since the U.S. election, we have witnessed another mini-war
between Israel and Hamas in Gaza; the upgrading of the status of
the Palestinians to a non-member state at the United Nations
General Assembly; and most recently a series of retaliatory
moves by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These
included a decision to build thousands of housing units in East
Jerusalem and the West Bank and holding back some tax receipts
that Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.
Some of Israel's supporters in the U.S. Senate tried to
weigh in this week with a draft resolution that punishes the
Palestinians by closing their office in Washington, D.C. The
draft was one of 20 amendments submitted to the Defense
Authorization Act of 2012- but it was mysteriously withdrawn on
Wednesday before coming to a vote.
Hamas, which emerged from the most recent confrontation
battered, but with its political prestige boosted across the
Arab world, is still committed to Israel's destruction. Listed
by the United States as a terrorist organization, it is not
considered a partner for negotiation. However, absent the
Palestinian mission in Washington, the United States would have
no official Palestinian partner for its diplomacy efforts.
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that the amendment
might have been dropped when it became clear that it would
garner disproportionate Republican support and thus embarrass
its Democratic backers. It also may have failed because the
Obama administration lobbied against it. The administration
considers the conduct of foreign policy, including which foreign
missions are allowed to operate in Washington, its business and
not that of Congress. Nonetheless, in an extremely rare example
of a U.S. lawmaker publicly criticizing Israel, California
Senator Diane Feinstein was quoted by Congressional Quarterly as
criticizing Israel for undermining peace. It seems clear from
Feinstein's comment that some Democrats were angered by
Netanyahu's action.
Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is
Israel's partner for peace - as acknowledged repeatedly by
Netanyahu. If the amendment in Congress was a genuine reflection
of feelings toward Palestinian representation in the U.S. that
undercuts Obama's efforts to negotiate a solution that prevents
further conflict.
The most serious recent move was the Netanyahu government's
decision to build a huge new settlement in a tract of land in
the West Bank known as E1. The strategic significance of this
area is huge. The construction would cut off the north of the
West Bank from the south, meaning that any future Palestinian
state would not rule a contiguous territory but would be reduced
to a series of cantons separated by massive Jewish settlement
blocks.
A peace settlement would require the recognition if a
contiguous Palestinian state with the E1 zone as its north-south
corridor. Netanyahu's E1 move is nothing less than a dagger
aimed at the heart of the two-state solution.
Faced with this, the Obama administration's tepid response
has been indicative only of his unpreparedness to act. While
Britain, France and a growing list of other nations summoned the
Israeli ambassadors in their capital to hear tough messages of
grave concern and intense displeasure, State Department
spokesman Mark Toner merely reiterated "our longstanding
opposition to Israeli settlement activity" and urged Israel to
"reconsider its actions and exercise restraint."
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a forum last week
that Netanyahu's decision "set back the cause of a negotiated
peace," but the outgoing secretary seems disinclined to become
more involved. She won plaudits last month for helping to
negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but she seems to
have little appetite for more substantive work in the closing
weeks of her tenure. The last thing Clinton, who is mulling a
possible 2016 presidential bid, may want is to bump heads with
Israel.
With Obama handling the fiscal cliff negotiations, Clinton
effectively out of the game and United Nations Ambassador Susan
Rice, her possible successor, hamstrung with her own political
troubles, it seems that no one high up in the administration is
minding the Israel-Palestine account.
Officials are no doubt working quietly through diplomatic
channels to persuade Netanyahu to back down from his E1
decision. But this may not be enough.
The Israeli leader is in the thick of an election campaign
during which his Likud Party has shifted sharply to the right.
In internal party primaries that determined the party's slate
for the Jan. 22 election, well-known moderates such as Deputy
Prime Minister Dan Meridor and Benny Begin were effectively
shunted aside while right-wingers who back more settlement
activity and oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state
took top positions.
In the weeks remaining before the election, Netanyahu is
liable to take even more extreme steps to shore up his position.
Defying the international community has always played well with
the Israeli electorate, large portions of which feel victimized
by the rest of the world.
But criticism from the United States is different. While
Israeli politicians may be able to dismiss criticism from
European nations and even from close friends like Australia,
they cannot do so when the censure comes from Washington.
Israeli politicians and the Israeli public have always
understood the degree of their dependence on the United States.
Without U.S. diplomatic backing, Israel would be almost entirely
isolated in the world. Without deep U.S. military, scientific
and financial involvement, Israel would struggle to maintain its
prized technological edge over its enemies.
Obama may have wished to wait until after his Inauguration to
get tough with Israel - but he may not have that luxury.
