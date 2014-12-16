版本:
BRIEF-EMA says experimental Ebola treatments still at early stage of development

Dec 16 EMA

* Experimental Ebola treatments still at early stage of development

* At this point in time there is not enough evidence for any of the experimental therapies for ebola virus disease to draw conclusions on their safety or efficacy when used in Ebola patients

* Interim report published by EMA that is continuing to review all Ebola treatments currently under development

* The amount of information available for the seven treatments is highly variable. For some compounds there is no data from use in human subjects available

* Vaccines to protect people against contracting the disease and treatments that do not directly target the Ebola virus have not been included in the review Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1BSRA1O)
