Emal aluminium awards $700m in expansion contracts

DUBAI Aug 15 Emirates Aluminium (Emal) has awarded $700 million in contracts for an expansion project it plans to complete by 2014, the Abu Dhabi-based company said on Monday.

Phase two of the aluminium complex will almost double the firm's production capacity to 1.3 million tonnes a year, making Emal's plant the largest single-site aluminium smelter complex in the world, the statement said.

"Our target to achieve full production by 2014 depends on the successful execution of these contracts," Saaed Fadhel Al Mazrooei, Emal president and chief executive, said.

The largest of the contracts was signed with SNC Lavalin Group Inc to carry out the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) at the plant.

Other successful companies include Sojitz, Fuji Electric Systems, Hyundai, ABB Switzerland, Rio Tinto, Alcan, Pechiney, Alstom Norway and Outotec.

Emal is a 50-50 joint venture between Dubai Aluminium Company Limited (Dubal) and Mubadala Development Company (Mubadala), Abu Dhabi's investment vehicle. (Reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by Daniel Fineren)