TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $40.5 bln April 23 week

May 3 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $40.5 billion in the April
23 week to $9,814.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,832.8 billion vs.
$9,832.5 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended April 23 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,256.0 up......8.0 vs 2,248.0.....2,248.3	
M-2....9,814.1 down...40.5 vs 9,854.6.....9,854.6	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,832.8  vs ...9,832.5	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.5 vs.....2,215.0	
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.5 vs.....9,769.1	
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended May 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves............1,451,128  vs.rvsd.1,502,996	
Seasonal Loans..................13  vs..............8	
Total Borrowings.............6,627  vs..........7,009	
Excess Reserves..........1,457,755  vs......1,510,005	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,862  vs.........98,315	
Required Reserves..........107,973  vs.........94,745	
Total Reserves...........1,556,616  vs......1,608,320	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,549,989  vs......1,601,311	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,616,508  vs......2,660,046	
 	
 	
             One week ended May 2 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........6,628  up...............1    	
Primary Credit...............83  up..............75  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............14  up...............3  	
Asset-Backed..............6,531  down............77  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-864  down...........258  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,927  vs............unch  	
Currency...............1,100,493  up...........1,250  	
Treasury Deposits.......120,748  up..........42,250  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,176  up.............118  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........19,975  up...........2,320  	
 	
       One week ended May 2 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,845,858 down......14,577 	
Treasuries held outright..1,666,892 down.........152 	
Agencies held outright.......94,571 down..........90 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........847,805 down......13,180 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............177,870 up...........684 	
Other Fed liabilities........77,037 up.........2,040 	
Other deposits with Fed......15,424 down......21,980 	
Foreign deposits................138 up.............8 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,495,805 up........13,434 	
 	
                   Factors on May 2	
Bank borrowings...............6,801 vs.........6,576 	
Float..........................-851 vs..........-804

