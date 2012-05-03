TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $40.5 bln April 23 week

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $40.5 billion in the April 23 week to $9,814.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,832.8 billion vs. $9,832.5 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended April 23 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,256.0 up......8.0 vs 2,248.0.....2,248.3 M-2....9,814.1 down...40.5 vs 9,854.6.....9,854.6 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,832.8 vs ...9,832.5 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.5 vs.....2,215.0 M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.5 vs.....9,769.1 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended May 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,451,128 vs.rvsd.1,502,996 Seasonal Loans..................13 vs..............8 Total Borrowings.............6,627 vs..........7,009 Excess Reserves..........1,457,755 vs......1,510,005 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,862 vs.........98,315 Required Reserves..........107,973 vs.........94,745 Total Reserves...........1,556,616 vs......1,608,320 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,549,989 vs......1,601,311 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,616,508 vs......2,660,046 One week ended May 2 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........6,628 up...............1 Primary Credit...............83 up..............75 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............14 up...............3 Asset-Backed..............6,531 down............77 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-864 down...........258 Balances/Adjustments......1,927 vs............unch Currency...............1,100,493 up...........1,250 Treasury Deposits.......120,748 up..........42,250 Maiden Lane LLC...........4,176 up.............118 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........19,975 up...........2,320 One week ended May 2 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,845,858 down......14,577 Treasuries held outright..1,666,892 down.........152 Agencies held outright.......94,571 down..........90 Mortgage-Backed secs........847,805 down......13,180 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............177,870 up...........684 Other Fed liabilities........77,037 up.........2,040 Other deposits with Fed......15,424 down......21,980 Foreign deposits................138 up.............8 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,495,805 up........13,434 Factors on May 2 Bank borrowings...............6,801 vs.........6,576 Float..........................-851 vs..........-804
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS