U.S. mortgage applications edge up on more refinancing-MBA

Oct 9 Applications for U.S. home loans rose in
the latest week as demand for refinancing outpaced purchases,
data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 1.3 percent in
the week ended Oct. 4.
That follows a dip of 0.4 percent in the week ended Sept.
27.
The figures come as a U.S. federal government shutdown has
cast a spotlight on fiscal policy, with some economists worrying
that the stalemate in Congress could drag on the economy.
MBA data showed 30-year mortgage rates slipped 7 basis
points to 4.42 percent, after in September matching the 4.8
percent high for 2013.
The refinancing index gained 2.5 percent after recently
hitting the lowest level since June 2009. The index is now at
its highest since early August.
The mortgage survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail
residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.